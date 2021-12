Carton tallied 17 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 101-96 win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Carton came off the bench and scored a season-high 17 points on just five field-goal attempts. On the season, the 21-year-old is averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 16.9 minutes per game.