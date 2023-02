Carton posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 148-126 loss to South Bay.

Carton was one of seven Wolves players to score in double figures Saturday, leading the team in steals in the loss. Carton has averaged 17.7 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 18 regular-season games.