Carton finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 41 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 loss to Texas.

Carton led the team in assists while finishing as one of seven Wolves players in double figures in scoring Thursday. Carton has averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds over 26 regular-season games.