Steward recorded 24 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-118 win over Salt Lake City.

It has been a bit of an inconsistent season for the Duke product, but Thursday's win marked one of his better outings of the year. Steward led Stockton in both points and assists while shooting 72 percent from the field as well. The Chicago native is averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season with Stockton.