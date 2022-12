Steward tallied 24 points (9-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-114 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Steward recorded a season high in assists in Saturday's loss. Despite coming off the bench, Steward played the second-most minutes, and had the most field-goal attempts and three-point attempts on the team.