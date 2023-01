Steward tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 134-113 win over the Vipers.

Steward posted a team-high seven assists despite coming off the bench Friday. He also shot 6-of-8 from two-point range, providing a scoring spark for Stockton.