Steward posted 31 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 127-22 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Steward's 31 points were a game-high. While Steward scored the ball efficiently from all three levels, his five turnovers were costly in the Kings' loss.