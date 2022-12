Steward tallied 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 113-112 overtime win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Steward shot 4-of-7 from two-point range, but his distance shooting hurt his overall efficiency. He also coughed up as many turnovers (four) as he had assists.