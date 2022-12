Steward tallied 20 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-85 win over the Ontario Clippers.

Steward missed only one two-point shot Tuesday and led the team in scoring without making a single three-pointer. Steward also tallied six assists and didn't turn the ball over.