Steward recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Skyforce.

Despite playing just 17 minutes off the bench, Steward's negative-24 point differential was a team-low. He also picked up two fouls and coughed up two turnovers.