Steward recorded 25 points (9-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-118 win over the Vipers.

Steward posted a game-high 25 points despite coming off the bench Saturday. However, he converted on just two of his 11 two-point attempts and coughed up five turnovers.