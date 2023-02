Steward recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 win over the Ontario Clippers.

Steward led Stockton's bench in rebounds, assists, three-pointers made and blocks in Thursday's narrow victory. He is averaging 12.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 23.4 minutes across 21 games this season.