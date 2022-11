Steward posted 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 109-95 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Steward led the Kings in scoring for the second straight game off the bench. Steward's scoring has been a huge boost for Stockton's second unit, but he did cough up three turnovers to only two assists.