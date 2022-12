Steward record four points (2-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists, two steals and one block in 18 minutes Tuesday's 92-88 win over the Long Island Nets.

Steward was inefficient in Tuesday's loss from two-point range (2-9) and three (0-3). Steward also tallied five turnovers to just two assists. However, he was able to hit the final basket that put the Kings over the 90-point threshold.