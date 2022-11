Steward posted 17 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound in 27 minutes during Thursday's 122-106 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Despite coming off the bench, Steward led both teams in field-goal attempts. However, his inefficiency and four fouls led to him posting a team-low -20 plus-minus.