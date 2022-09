The Kings waived Steward on Monday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Steward inked a new deal with the Kings at the beginning of September, but he's been let go just four days later. However, the Kings still hold his G League rights, per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. Sacramento hopes he rejoins the Stockton Kings in the G League, where Steward posted 12.0 points per game across 12 appearances last season.