Stewart recorded 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes of Tuesday's 92-87 win over the G League Spurs.

Stewart tied the team high in points while making significant contributions in rebounds and assists. In 12 appearances, Stewart has averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 38.9 minutes.