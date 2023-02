Stewart (wrist) scored 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes of Wednesday's 130-95 loss to the G League Nets.

Stewart missed the Skyforce's two most recent games with a wrist injury but picked up right where he left off Wednesday, leading the team in points. Although his 29 minutes were less than his season average of 37.8, the reduction in playing time was likely due to the blowout.