Stewart amassed 37 points (14-20 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes of Thursday's 127-112 win over the Mad Ants

Stewart scored early and often in Thursday's victory, tallying 14 first-quarter points and finishing with a game-high 37 on 70 percent shooting. His strong showing paved the way for the Skyforce to pick up their first win of the season and pushed his averages to 19.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.