Stewart tallied 35 points (11-18 FG, 3-4 3PT, 7-9 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes of Saturday's 133-126 loss to the Herd.

Stewart did his scoring on all three levels, drilling three deep balls and getting to the line nine times, on his way to a game-high 35 points. Through seven appearances, Stewart has averaged 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds ad 3.1 assists across 36.1 minutes per game.