Stewart posted 27 points (12-20 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes of Friday's 113-102 win over the Cruise.

Stewart led the team in plus/minus while delivering strong performances in multiple statistical categories. He has been one of the most reliable scorers for the Skyforce this season, having crossed the 30-point threshold twice and averaging 21.2 points per game this season.