Stewart recorded 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes of Thursday's 125-121 loss to Lakeland.

Stewart had an all-around outing Thursday, posting a team-high in assists while turning the ball over only once. Through 11 regular season games, Stewart has averaged 23.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 38.9 minutes.