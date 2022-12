Stewart recorded 29 points (11-18 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block in 38 minutes of Wednesday's 108-105 win over Grand Rapids.

Stewart was far and away the Skyforce's leading scorer, being the only member of the team to put up more than 18 points in the contest. In 15 appearances, Stewart has averaged 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 37.4 minutes per game..