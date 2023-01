Stewart recorded 32 points (12-23 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block across 42 minutes of Saturday's 124-110 win over the Vipers.

Stewart poured in a team-high 32 points while also managing to lead the starting five in plus/minus with 10. in six regular season appearances, Stewart has averaged 23.8 points and 5.0 rebounds across 39.6 minutes.