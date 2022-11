Stewart scored 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-4 FT) to pair with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes of Friday's 115-93 loss to Windy City.

Stewart was incredible Friday, leading the team in points, rebounds and plus/minus on an efficient 55 percent shooting. Stewart has averaged 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 35.5 minutes per game this season.