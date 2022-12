Stewart submitted 31 points (11-21 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block in 37 minutes of Tuesday's 108-91 win over the Swarm.

Stewart's outburst marked his third 30-point outing of the season. However, his massive offensive volume did not come without inefficiency as he turned the ball over six times in the loss.