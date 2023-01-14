Stewart submitted 41 points (16-28 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 44 minutes of Friday's 129-110 win over Santa Cruz.

Friday's contest marked Stewart's first time crossing the 40-point threshold through both the Showcase and regular season. He accounted for nearly a third of his team's points while also assisting on four baskets on top of his 16 makes. With Dru Smith signed to a two-way deal with the Nets, Stewart should be the clear number-one option moving forward.