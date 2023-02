Stewart (wrist) tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes of Thursday's 118-109 win over Mexico City.

Stewart battled a wrist injury prior to the break that held him out of a pair of games. However, he seemed to be at full strength Thursday, playing 37 minutes and putting together a strong two-way effort.