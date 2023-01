Stewart (knee) tallied 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists a steal and a block across 29 minutes of Thursday's 126-103 loss to Santa Cruz.

Stewart sat out the team's most recent contest with a knee injury but returned and saw a full workload Thursday. His 23-point outburst was good for the team high while his plus/minus of -11 was also the best of any Skyforce starter.