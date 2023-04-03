Stewart registered two points (0-9 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 22 minutes of Sunday's 110-105 loss to the Vipers.

Stewart was awful Sunday, failing to connect on any of his nine field goal attempts and finishing with a team-worst negative 14 plus-minus. His struggles limited him to just 22 minutes in the elimination loss as Sioux Falls opted to give Justin Champagnie more action off the bench. Though Stewart's 2022-23 campaign had a bitter ending, the season as a whole was largely a success for the 23-year-old, who logged a career-high 21.1 points per game in the regular season.