Stewart logged 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 33 minutes of Tuesday's 105-93 win over Texas.

Stewart was stifled by the Texas defense Tuesday, turning the ball over five times and shooting 27.3 percent from the field. His 10 points marked Stewart's lowest scoring total since Dec. 4. Considering the 23-year-old has averaged 22.0 points per game in the regular season, Tuesday's performance should be considered an outlier.