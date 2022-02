Stewart tallied 30 points (12-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal during Thursday's loss to the Vipers.

Stewart tied a season high offensively during his superb performance, as this was the guard's third time reaching the 30-point mark with Sioux Falls this year. Stewart has scored in double figures in every matchup dating back to Jan. 15 and is currently posting 16.8 points along with 5.3 rebounds.