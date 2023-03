Jovanovic finished with 7 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Despite being one of the leading scorers off the bench, Jovanovic struggled mightly from the field. He missed seven shots, including five from deep. Expect the 19-year-old to bounce back as one of the main offensive weapons off the bench for Ontario.