Skapintsev tallied four points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Skapintsev tied for a game-high in offensive rebounds with three. While he was active off the bench defensively, he managed to pick up five fouls in just 22 minutes.