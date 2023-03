Skapintsev posted 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Cruise.

Skapintsev played the second-most minutes of any Westchester player Saturday. His game-high five offensive rebounds helped him post his second double-double of the season in the loss.