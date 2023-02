Skapintsev recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-113 win over the Lakeland Magic.

Skapintsev's team-high 11 rebounds helped him post his first double-double of the season Monday. However, he also recorded a minus-11 point differential in Westchester's narrow win.