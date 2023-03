Spakintsev tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-105 loss to the Go-Go.

Skapintsev recorded his third double-double of the season in Saturday's loss but only played 28 minutes after picking up five fouls. He will end the season averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.5 minutes across 27 games for Westchester.