Skapintsev posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 124-123 loss to the Raptors 905.

Skapintsev recorded a team-high two blocks despite coming off the bench Sunday. However, his plus-eight point differential wasn't enough to keep Westchester from avoiding a narrow loss.