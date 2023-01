Skapintsev posted six points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Herd.

Skapintsev scored four of his points from the charity stripe. Despite struggling with his efficiency, he was the only Westchester player to post a positive point differential (plus-1) off the bench.