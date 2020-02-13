Dominic Green: Picked up by Santa Cruz
The G League Warriors claimed Green from the available player pool Wednesday.
Green appeared in one game with Santa Cruz earlier this season, logging 26 minutes and suppling five points and four rebounds. He may not be headed for such a heavy volume with the club this time around, but the Washington product should see some action.
