Donald Sloan: Signs with Chinese club
Sloan agreed Monday on a contract with the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
The veteran point guard will head to China after failing to secure a contract stateside. He most recently appeared in the NBA in the 2015-16 season, when he averaged 7.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 61 games for Brooklyn.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...