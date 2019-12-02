Sloan agreed Monday on a contract with the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

The veteran point guard will head to China after failing to secure a contract stateside. He most recently appeared in the NBA in the 2015-16 season, when he averaged 7.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 61 games for Brooklyn.