Williams totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Sunday's game against College Park.

Williams was held to four points in the season opener, but he showed improvement Sunday as he turned in an efficient shooting day from the field. He failed to make much of an impact elsewhere, however, recording his first turnover of the campaign while coming down with a pair of offensive boards.