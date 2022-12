Williams totaled 23 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes Tuesday against Greensboro.

Williams ended the evening with a team-high 23 points on a strong night of shooting from beyond the arc. He drilled 42.9 percent of his triples while also adding value on in the rebounding department with five boards.