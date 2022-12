Williams collected 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes Friday against Capital City.

Williams led Long Island in scoring and also put up a strong effort on the glass, securing all seven rebounds on the defensive end. He continues to serve as a key source of points for his squad, averaging 14.8 points to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 13 games.