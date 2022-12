Williams amassed 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes Tuesday against Stockton.

Williams reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 9, and he also swatted away two shots for his second straight game. The 21-year-old has been a key source of scoring so far this season for Long Island, and he's now averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 17 appearances.