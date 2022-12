Williams amassed 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 41 minutes Monday against College Park.

Williams shouldered a heavy workload in this one and looked strong from beyond the arc. He's shot 50.0 percent from beyond the arc in three of his last five contests and has scored in double figures in all but one matchup this season.