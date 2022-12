Williams collected 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes Thursday against Texas.

Williams put up 24 points in his second consecutive game and continued his strong shooting from beyond the arc. He's now 6-for-12 from three over his last two matchups, and he's put up double figures in four straight.