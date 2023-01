Williams recorded nine points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one block in 26 minutes Monday against Windy City.

Williams shot only 30.0 percent from the field, but he was able to make an impact on the defensive end by notching a pair of steals. The 21-year-old is averaging 15.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals through seven regular-season matchups.