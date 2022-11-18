Williams totaled 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 30 minutes Tuesday against Maine.

Williams has scored in double figures in three of his first four games of the 2022-23 season, but he's converted on 11 of 32 attempts from the field over his last two contests. He appears to have worked his way into a more involved role of late, as he's also logged 30 or more minutes in his last two games after playing just 10 and 16 minutes in his first two matchups, respectively.