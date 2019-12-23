Donta Hall: Double-doubles in near loss
Hall posted 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's loss to Salt Lake City.
Hall recorded his third-straight double-double while eclipsing 20 points for the second time in his past three games. The 22-year-old forward is as steady as they come and is posting averages of 13.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting a ridiculous 65.6 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from three and 67.7 percent from the line in 28.3 minutes per game on the year.
